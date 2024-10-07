Gaza's war death toll nearly at 42,000: Health Ministry

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-07 | 05:23
Gaza's war death toll nearly at 42,000: Health Ministry
0min
Gaza's war death toll nearly at 42,000: Health Ministry

The Hamas health ministry in Gaza said that at least 41,909 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, sparked by Hamas' attack on Israel exactly a year ago on Monday.

The toll includes 39 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 97,303 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel last October 7.


AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

War

Death

Toll

Health

Ministry

Israel

