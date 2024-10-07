UN aid agency chief says 'unspeakable suffering' for Gaza hostages year after Oct 7

The head of the main aid agency in Gaza said on Monday that the hostages held by militants had faced "unspeakable suffering," but the war there had also turned the Palestinian territory into a "graveyard."



"Twelve months of unspeakable suffering for the hostages in Gaza, their families left in limbo and a society deeply traumatized," Philippe Lazzarini, head of UNRWA, the United Nations UN agency for Palestinian refugees, said on X, adding the war had also reduced Gaza to an "unrecognizable sea of rubble and a graveyard for tens of thousands of people."



AFP