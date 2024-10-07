UN aid agency chief says 'unspeakable suffering' for Gaza hostages year after Oct 7

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-07 | 10:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN aid agency chief says &#39;unspeakable suffering&#39; for Gaza hostages year after Oct 7
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN aid agency chief says 'unspeakable suffering' for Gaza hostages year after Oct 7

The head of the main aid agency in Gaza said on Monday that the hostages held by militants had faced "unspeakable suffering," but the war there had also turned the Palestinian territory into a "graveyard."

"Twelve months of unspeakable suffering for the hostages in Gaza, their families left in limbo and a society deeply traumatized," Philippe Lazzarini, head of UNRWA, the United Nations UN agency for Palestinian refugees, said on X, adding the war had also reduced Gaza to an "unrecognizable sea of rubble and a graveyard for tens of thousands of people."
 
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

October 7

UN

Philippe Lazzarini

Israel

Palestine

UNRWA

LBCI Next
Dozens killed in Gaza as Israeli army launches new incursion in north
Hamas praises 'glorious' October 7 attack ahead of anniversary
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

October 7: Israel's first anniversary of Hamas attack marked with rockets launched deep within its territory

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22:59

Dozens killed in Gaza as Israeli army launches new incursion in north

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-06

Israel's army says more troops deployed near Gaza ahead of October 7 anniversary

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-06

Israeli army's 162nd division launches operations to 'thwart terrorism' in Jabalia, northern Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

October 7: Israel's first anniversary of Hamas attack marked with rockets launched deep within its territory

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

One year of war: Israel's war on Gaza expands to Lebanon as the world watches in silence

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:02

Iran hails October 7 as 'turning point in history' of Palestinian struggle

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:56

Abu Ubaida on Al-Aqsa Flood war anniversary: Our choice is to continue war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Israeli army warns against use of boats, presence on beaches south of Awali River until further notice

LBCI
World News
10:48

Force alone will not lead to Israel's security, France's FM says

LBCI
Middle East News
10:38

Israel's army claims about 135 projectiles fired by Hezbollah into country Monday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-01

Israeli drone drops bombs near border wall in Kfarkela, South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:27

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:45

Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-03

British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-01

Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Opposition MPs call for electing a President, forming a government, deploying the army, securing borders, and maintaining foreign relations

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to several southern Lebanese villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Israeli army warns against use of boats, presence on beaches south of Awali River until further notice

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:45

Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:46

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Brajneh and Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

Qatari aid to arrive in Beirut Tuesday with Qatari International Cooperation Minister Lolwah Al-Khater leading the airlift

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:27

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

Israeli attacks on Mount Lebanon kill 15, injure 46: Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More