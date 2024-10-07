Abu Ubaida on Al-Aqsa Flood war anniversary: Our choice is to continue war

In the anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Flood war, Abu Ubaida, the Al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson, warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the possible reoccurrence of the recent incident involving six hostages in Rafah.



He warned that such situations could be repeated as long as Netanyahu and his government remain obstinate.



"The occupation could have recovered its hostages a year ago if it aligned with Netanyahu's ambitions," he stated.



Abu Ubaida emphasized that "resistance operations are draining the enemy's security and defensive capabilities, leading to economic losses and forcing displacement."



He affirmed, "Our choice is to continue in a prolonged and painful war of attrition against the enemy, and the battles have proven the success of this strategy."



He pointed out that "the martyrdom of prominent leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Hassan Nasrallah serves as a clear indication that the enemy does not comprehend the nature of resistance."



Abu Ubaida also called for a massive cyber-attack against Israel, urging electronic warfare experts to take action.



He noted that "the fate of the enemy's hostages depends on decisions made by the occupation government," warning that their situation may enter 'a dark tunnel.'