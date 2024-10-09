Harris: Some progress made on Gaza ceasefire deal

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-08 | 22:05
High views
Harris: Some progress made on Gaza ceasefire deal
Harris: Some progress made on Gaza ceasefire deal

There has been some progress on a Gaza ceasefire deal but it is "meaningless" unless a deal is actually reached, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Tuesday during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The full interview with Harris, who faces Donald Trump in next month's presidential election, will air during Tuesday night's edition of the program.

"We must have a ceasefire and a hostage deal as immediately as possible," she said.

Reuters
