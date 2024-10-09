Palestinian Health Ministry: Israeli forces kill 4 Palestinians in Nablus, West Bank

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-09 | 11:42
High views
Palestinian Health Ministry: Israeli forces kill 4 Palestinians in Nablus, West Bank
Palestinian Health Ministry: Israeli forces kill 4 Palestinians in Nablus, West Bank

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday that Israeli forces killed four Palestinians in Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian News and Information Agency (Wafa) stated, "A unit of undercover soldiers infiltrated the city of Nablus and opened fire on a vehicle carrying four young men near the eastern market, while occupation forces sent significant reinforcements to Jerusalem Street coming from the Huwara military checkpoint, and then withdrew afterward."

