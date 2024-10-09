News
Palestinian Health Ministry: Israeli forces kill 4 Palestinians in Nablus, West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-09 | 11:42
Palestinian Health Ministry: Israeli forces kill 4 Palestinians in Nablus, West Bank
The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday that Israeli forces killed four Palestinians in Nablus in the occupied West Bank.
The Palestinian News and Information Agency (Wafa) stated, "A unit of undercover soldiers infiltrated the city of Nablus and opened fire on a vehicle carrying four young men near the eastern market, while occupation forces sent significant reinforcements to Jerusalem Street coming from the Huwara military checkpoint, and then withdrew afterward."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Palestine
Health Ministry
Nablus
Israel
Forces
Death
Learn More