News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli strikes kill at least 29 people in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-12 | 22:08
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israeli strikes kill at least 29 people in Gaza
Israeli military strikes on Gaza on Saturday killed at least 29 Palestinians, medics said, and forces kept pushing deeper into the Jabalia area, where international relief agencies say thousands of people are trapped.
Residents said Israeli forces continued to pound Jabalia, in the north of the enclave, the largest of its historic refugee camps, from the air and ground.
Nineteen people were killed in Gaza overnight, and 10 more died on Saturday evening after Israel struck two houses in Jabalia and the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza. The death toll could rise as many of the wounded are in critical condition, medics said.
The Israeli military published new evacuation orders on Saturday to two neighborhoods on the northern edge of Gaza City, which also lies in the north of the enclave, saying the area was a "dangerous combat zone."
In a statement, Gaza's Hamas-run interior ministry urged residents not to relocate within northern areas of the enclave and also to avoid heading south "where the occupation is conducting continued bombing and killing every day in the areas it claims to be safe."
The Israeli military said it had been operating against Hamas fighters who had been using civilian buildings and said clear evacuation instructions had been issued over recent days to areas including the Kamal Adwan Hospital.
It said an evacuation convoy to take patients from the hospital to Gaza City had arrived on Saturday with a supply of fuel for the facility.
In recent days, the military had said that forces operating in Jabalia and nearby areas killed dozens of militants, located weapons and dismantled military infrastructure.
On Saturday, it said more than 20 fighters had been killed by tank fire, close range gunfire and airstrikes as forces continued operations throughout the Gaza Strip.
Palestinian health officials put the number of people killed in Jabalia over the past week at around 150.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
strikes
least
people
Hamas official Osama Hamdan tells Al Jazeera: We aim to form a transitional government in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-08
Israeli strikes kill at least 12 Palestinians in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-08
Israeli strikes kill at least 12 Palestinians in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-06
Gaza rescuers say: At least 17 killed in Israeli strikes in Jabaliya area
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-06
Gaza rescuers say: At least 17 killed in Israeli strikes in Jabaliya area
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-11
Gaza civil defense agency reports 30 killed in Israeli strikes in Jabalia on Friday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-11
Gaza civil defense agency reports 30 killed in Israeli strikes in Jabalia on Friday
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-10
16 killed in Israeli shelling of school sheltering displaced people in Gaza, medics say
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-10
16 killed in Israeli shelling of school sheltering displaced people in Gaza, medics say
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:40
Hamas official Osama Hamdan tells Al Jazeera: We aim to form a transitional government in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:40
Hamas official Osama Hamdan tells Al Jazeera: We aim to form a transitional government in Gaza
0
Middle East News
13:51
Israel claims it hit around 280 targets in Lebanon, Gaza over weekend
Middle East News
13:51
Israel claims it hit around 280 targets in Lebanon, Gaza over weekend
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
A holiday interrupted: Israel faces attacks from Lebanon amid rising tensions with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
A holiday interrupted: Israel faces attacks from Lebanon amid rising tensions with Hezbollah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:42
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,175
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:42
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,175
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-10-11
Washington Post: Trump requests military aircraft and vehicles amid Iran threat
World News
2024-10-11
Washington Post: Trump requests military aircraft and vehicles amid Iran threat
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-10
Diplomatic efforts intensify to halt Israeli aggression: France calls for ceasefire in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-10
Diplomatic efforts intensify to halt Israeli aggression: France calls for ceasefire in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
14:04
Israel confirms deployment of US air defense battery ahead of possible Iran retaliation: Israeli Army Radio
Middle East News
14:04
Israel confirms deployment of US air defense battery ahead of possible Iran retaliation: Israeli Army Radio
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
A holiday interrupted: Israel faces attacks from Lebanon amid rising tensions with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
A holiday interrupted: Israel faces attacks from Lebanon amid rising tensions with Hezbollah
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:43
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
13:43
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
10:33
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
10:33
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:33
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
10:33
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
2
Lebanon News
05:26
Charles Jabbour: Lebanon's war must end; Hezbollah must surrender weapons
Lebanon News
05:26
Charles Jabbour: Lebanon's war must end; Hezbollah must surrender weapons
3
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple locations in Lebanon amid escalating offensive
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple locations in Lebanon amid escalating offensive
4
Lebanon News
05:01
MEA modifies Beirut flight schedules from Oct. 14-20
Lebanon News
05:01
MEA modifies Beirut flight schedules from Oct. 14-20
5
Lebanon News
13:43
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
13:43
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
6
Lebanon News
06:00
Iran parliament speaker visits site of Israeli strike in central Beirut: AFP
Lebanon News
06:00
Iran parliament speaker visits site of Israeli strike in central Beirut: AFP
7
World News
14:24
France's Macron calls on Hezbollah to 'immediately stop' strikes on Israel
World News
14:24
France's Macron calls on Hezbollah to 'immediately stop' strikes on Israel
8
Lebanon News
03:16
Israeli army claims Hezbollah using ambulances for transporting fighters and weapons
Lebanon News
03:16
Israeli army claims Hezbollah using ambulances for transporting fighters and weapons
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More