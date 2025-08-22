Iran, European powers to discuss nuclear talks, sanctions: IRNA

22-08-2025 | 03:13
Iran, European powers to discuss nuclear talks, sanctions: IRNA
Iran, European powers to discuss nuclear talks, sanctions: IRNA

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will have a joint phone call with his French, British and German counterparts on Friday to discuss nuclear talks and sanctions, state news agency IRNA reported.

The three European powers have threatened to activate United Nations sanctions on Iran under a "snapback" mechanism if Iran does not return to the negotiating table over its nuclear program. The countries, along with the United States, contend Iran is using the nuclear program to potentially develop weapons, which Iran denies.

Tehran suspended negotiations with the U.S., which were aimed at curbing the Islamic Republic's nuclear ambitions, after the U.S. and Israel struck its nuclear sites in June.

Since then, inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency have been unable to access Iran's nuclear installations, despite IAEA chief Rafael Grossi stating that inspections remain essential.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Iran

European

Nuclear

Sanctions

IRNA

