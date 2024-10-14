UNRWA: Israel strikes a hospital courtyard, burning the tents where people were sleeping

Another night of horror in the #Gaza Strip.
A strike hit a hospital courtyard, burning the tents where people were sleeping. Just before this, an @UNRWA school sheltering families was hit in Nuseirat.
That same school was going to be used as a #polio vaccination site today. pic.twitter.com/EZt07HuKol
— UNRWA (@UNRWA) October 14, 2024
