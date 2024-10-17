Israeli airstrike on school in Gaza kills several Palestinians

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-17 | 08:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli airstrike on school in Gaza kills several Palestinians
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli airstrike on school in Gaza kills several Palestinians

Paramedics told Reuters on Thursday that several Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a school housing displaced people in northern Gaza.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Airstrike

School

Gaza

Death

Palestinians

LBCI Next
345,000 Gazans face 'catastrophic' hunger this winter, UN reports
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,438
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:46

Clash with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar occurred in Tel al-Sultan, Rafah: Israeli Army Radio

LBCI
Middle East News
10:45

Israel Defense Minister says he will 'hunt down 'every terrorist''

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

US offers some Lebanese nationals protected status amid war, DHS says

LBCI
Middle East News
10:09

Israeli official confirms death of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar to Israel's Broadcasting Corporation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:02

Israeli Army and Shabak are checking the possibility that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been killed

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:41

Hamas denies using Abu Hussein School in Jabalia for military purposes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:19

345,000 Gazans face 'catastrophic' hunger this winter, UN reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:41

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,438

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

German Defense Ministry says warship downed drone off Lebanese coast

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

Details emerge regarding Hezbollah's capture of Israeli soldiers in Qouzah ambush, Nabatieh Governorate

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-16

Iran: Attack on nuclear sites improbable

LBCI
World News
2024-10-02

US State Department: We made it clear to Israel that we do not support targeting Lebanese civilians

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
17:43

One Direction ex-singer Liam Payne falls to death at Argentina hotel

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah's Qana commander Jalal Mustafa Hariri and two senior operatives in South Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:02

Israeli Army and Shabak are checking the possibility that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Aabbasiyyeh, Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Tayr Debba, Tyre District

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

Details emerge regarding Hezbollah's capture of Israeli soldiers in Qouzah ambush, Nabatieh Governorate

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation notice for residents of Tamnine, Bekaa region

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Harouf, Nabatieh Governorate

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More