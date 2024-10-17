Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Yahya Sinwar was dead, but added that Israel's task was not complete.



He said Israel would continue with full force until its hostages were returned from Gaza.



"Today we have settled the score. Today evil has been dealt a blow but our task has still not been completed," Netanyahu said in a recorded video statement.



"To the dear hostage families, I say: this is an important moment in the war. We will continue full force until all your loved ones, our loved ones, are home," he said.



Reuters