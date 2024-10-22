Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,718

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-22 | 05:19
High views
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,718
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,718

The health ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday that at least 42,718 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Hamas.

The toll includes 115 deaths in the previous 48 hours, according to the ministry, which said 100,282 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7, 2023.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Hamas

War

Death Toll

Health Ministry

LBCI Next
War knocked human development in Gaza back to 1955, UNDP says
UNRWA calls for immediate ceasefire in northern Gaza to allow humanitarian passage
LBCI Previous

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
