Israeli defense minister says 'painful concessions' needed to free Gaza hostages

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday said "painful concessions" were needed to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza, saying military operations alone could not achieve the country's war goals.



"Not all objectives can be achieved through military operations alone... to realize our moral duty to bring our hostages home, we will have to make painful concessions," said Gallant in a speech marking the Hebrew calendar anniversary of the Hamas attack on October 7 last year.



AFP