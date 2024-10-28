Death toll tops 43,000 in Gaza since Oct. 7: Health Ministry

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28 | 07:23
High views
Death toll tops 43,000 in Gaza since Oct. 7: Health Ministry
Death toll tops 43,000 in Gaza since Oct. 7: Health Ministry

The health ministry in Gaza said Monday that at least 43,020 people have been killed in the year-long war between Israel and Hamas.

The toll includes 96 deaths in the previous 48 hours, according to the ministry, which said 101,110 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.


