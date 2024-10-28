South Africa files evidence of genocide by Israel with ICJ: Presidency

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28 | 12:41
High views
South Africa files evidence of genocide by Israel with ICJ: Presidency
South Africa files evidence of genocide by Israel with ICJ: Presidency

South Africa filed evidence of a genocide committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip with the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement on Monday.

The document "contains evidence which shows how the government of Israel has violated the genocide convention by promoting the destruction of Palestinians living in Gaza," the presidency said amid claims that Israel has denied.


Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

South Africa

Evidence

Genocide

Israel

ICJ

Presidency

