LBCI sources: Lebanon to coordinate pilot zone verification as joint working groups take shape

Lebanon is expected to coordinate verification procedures through the Military Coordination Committee for Lebanon once implementation of the pilot zone begins, according to information obtained by LBCI.



The report said discussions will continue on establishing a longer-term verification mechanism that will eventually be carried out by a third party, whose identity has not yet been determined.



According to the source, the Lebanese army will receive full legal authorization from the Lebanese state, in accordance with existing Lebanese laws, to conduct all inspections required under its operational plan for the pilot zone.



LBCI also reported that the initial structure of joint Lebanese-Israeli working groups tasked with addressing the outstanding issues between the two countries is expected to take shape at the beginning of August.