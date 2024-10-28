Hamas says Israel ban on UN aid agency is 'Zionist aggression' on Palestinians

2024-10-28 | 18:40
Hamas says Israel ban on UN aid agency is 'Zionist aggression' on Palestinians

Islamist group Hamas on Monday condemned Israel's bill banning the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) from working in Israel and occupied east Jerusalem as "Zionist aggression" towards Palestinians.

"We consider this part of the Zionist war and aggression against our people," the Palestinian militant group said in a statement. 

Hamas' ally, the Islamic Jihad, described the ban as "an escalation in the genocide" against Palestinians, according to a separate statement.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Israel

United Nations

UNRWA

East Jerusalem

Islamic Jihad

