UNRWA chief says Israel ban is 'a dangerous precedent'

The head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees said Monday that the Israeli parliament's approval of a bill banning its activities set "a dangerous precedent" and would "only deepen the suffering of Palestinians."



"This is the latest in the ongoing campaign to discredit UNRWA [...] These bills will only deepen the suffering of Palestinians," the agency's chief Philippe Lazzarini said on X, adding that the vote "sets a dangerous precedent."



