Gaza rescuers say over 55 people killed in Israeli airstrike in north

2024-10-29 | 04:01
Gaza rescuers say over 55 people killed in Israeli airstrike in north

Gaza's civil defense agency said Tuesday that an overnight Israeli airstrike killed more than 55 people in a residential building in the northern district of Beit Lahia.

"More than 55 people have been martyred, and dozens more wounded are under the rubble of a five-story residential building belonging to the Abu Nasr family that was hit by the Israeli occupation last night in Beit Lahia," agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

AFP
