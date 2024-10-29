Gaza rescuers say over 55 people killed in Israeli airstrike in north

Gaza's civil defense agency said Tuesday that an overnight Israeli airstrike killed more than 55 people in a residential building in the northern district of Beit Lahia.



"More than 55 people have been martyred, and dozens more wounded are under the rubble of a five-story residential building belonging to the Abu Nasr family that was hit by the Israeli occupation last night in Beit Lahia," agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.



AFP