Gaza mediators to propose truce of 'less than a month': source with knowledge of talks

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-30 | 05:48
Gaza mediators to propose truce of &#39;less than a month&#39;: source with knowledge of talks
Gaza mediators to propose truce of 'less than a month': source with knowledge of talks

Mediators for a ceasefire in Gaza are to propose a truce of "less than a month" to Hamas, a source with knowledge of the talks told AFP on Wednesday.

Meetings between Mossad head David Barnea, CIA Director Bill Burns, and Qatar's prime minister in Doha, which concluded on Monday, discussed proposing a "short-term" truce of "less than a month," the source said on condition of anonymity because of the talks' sensitivity.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Ceasefire

Hamas

Deal

Israel

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,163
Gaza humanitarian crisis could develop into famine, WFP states
