Gaza mediators to propose truce of 'less than a month': source with knowledge of talks

Mediators for a ceasefire in Gaza are to propose a truce of "less than a month" to Hamas, a source with knowledge of the talks told AFP on Wednesday.



Meetings between Mossad head David Barnea, CIA Director Bill Burns, and Qatar's prime minister in Doha, which concluded on Monday, discussed proposing a "short-term" truce of "less than a month," the source said on condition of anonymity because of the talks' sensitivity.



AFP