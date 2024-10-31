Hamas rejects temporary ceasefire but supports proposals for permanent end to war

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-31 | 06:55
High views
Hamas rejects temporary ceasefire but supports proposals for permanent end to war

A Hamas leader, Taher al-Nunu, confirmed that the movement rejects the idea of a "temporary ceasefire" in the Gaza Strip but is open to any proposal that leads to a permanent cessation of hostilities.

Al-Nunu stated to AFP, "We have previously expressed our views on the idea of a temporary ceasefire followed by a return to aggression. Hamas is in favor of a permanent end to the war, not a temporary one."

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Ceasefire

Israel

War

