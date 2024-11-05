Blinken regrets Hamas' rejection of temporary truce in Gaza

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a phone call with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, expressed regret over Hamas' refusal of a temporary truce in Gaza.



Blinken noted that "Hamas once again rejected the release of even a limited number of hostages in exchange for a ceasefire and relief aid for Gaza's residents."



The U.S. Secretary of State emphasized to his Egyptian counterpart the importance of ending the war in Gaza, ensuring the release of all hostages, and increasing and sustaining the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territory.



In a separate call with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Blinken discussed the situation in the Palestinian territories and Lebanon, according to a statement from the U.S. State Department.



AFP