Iran says Trump must 'stop continued genocide' in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-11
High views
0min
Iran says Trump must 'stop continued genocide' in Gaza

Iran on Monday said U.S. President-elect Donald Trump must end the war in Gaza, where the Islamic Republic's arch-foe Israel has been battling Hamas for more than a year.

Foreign ministry spokesman  Ismail Baghaei said during a news conference in Tehran that the incoming American president should "stop the continued genocide" in the Gaza Strip.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Iran

Donald Trump

United States

Genocide

Gaza

