New aid crossing opened into Gaza, says Israeli army
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-12 | 05:49
New aid crossing opened into Gaza, says Israeli army
The Israeli army announced Tuesday the opening of an additional aid crossing into the Gaza Strip, ahead of a U.S.-imposed deadline to improve humanitarian conditions for Palestinians living there.
"As part of the effort and commitment to increasing the volume and routes of aid to the Gaza Strip, the 'Kissufim' Crossing was opened today," the army said in a joint statement with COGAT, the Israeli defense ministry agency responsible for civilian affairs in the Palestinian territories.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Aid
Crossing
Gaza
Israel
Army
