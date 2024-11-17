Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll reached 43,846

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-17 | 05:49
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll reached 43,846
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll reached 43,846

The health ministry in Gaza said on Sunday that at least 43,846 people have been killed in more than 13 months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes 47 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 103,740 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began.

AFP
 
