Iran holds funeral for top military commanders and scientists killed by Israel

Middle East News
28-06-2025 | 05:19
High views
2min
Mourners dressed in black lined streets in Iran's capital Tehran at a funeral on Saturday for top military commanders, nuclear scientists and some of the civilians killed during this month's war with Israel.

At least 16 scientists and 10 senior commanders were among those mourned at the funeral, according to state media, including armed forces chief Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Revolutionary Guards commander General Hossein Salami, and Guards Aerospace Force chief General Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

Their coffins were driven into Tehran's Azadi Square adorned with their pictures as well as rose petals and flowers, as crowds waved Iranian flags. State-run Press TV showed an image of ballistic missiles on display.

State TV said the funeral, dubbed the "funeral procession of the Martyrs of Power," was held for a total of 60 people killed in the war, including four women and four children.

Attending the funeral were President Masoud Pezeshkian and other senior figures including Ali Shamkhani, who was seriously wounded during the conflict and is an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Bagheri, Salami and Hajizadeh were killed on June 13, the first day of the war.

Reuters

