Israeli army announces deaths of two soldiers in northern Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-17 | 12:48
Israeli army announces deaths of two soldiers in northern Gaza
Israeli army announces deaths of two soldiers in northern Gaza

The Israeli army confirmed the deaths of an officer and a soldier from its Nachshon Battalion (90) of the Kfir Brigade during a battle in northern Gaza on Saturday.

In addition, the army reported that another soldier was seriously injured in the same battle.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Army

Soldiers

Gaza

Dead

Tens killed, wounded in Israeli strike on residential building in Gaza's Beit Lahiya, medics tell Reuters
Italy sends more than 15 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza
Download now the LBCI mobile app
