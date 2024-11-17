News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli army announces deaths of two soldiers in northern Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-17 | 12:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli army announces deaths of two soldiers in northern Gaza
The Israeli army confirmed the deaths of an officer and a soldier from its Nachshon Battalion (90) of the Kfir Brigade during a battle in northern Gaza on Saturday.
In addition, the army reported that another soldier was seriously injured in the same battle.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Army
Soldiers
Gaza
Dead
Next
Tens killed, wounded in Israeli strike on residential building in Gaza's Beit Lahiya, medics tell Reuters
Italy sends more than 15 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:55
Israeli army reports five soldiers injured in 24 hours in Gaza and Lebanon
Middle East News
08:55
Israeli army reports five soldiers injured in 24 hours in Gaza and Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-12
Israeli army says four soldiers killed in northern Gaza Strip
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-12
Israeli army says four soldiers killed in northern Gaza Strip
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-25
Israel's army says three soldiers killed in north Gaza fighting
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-25
Israel's army says three soldiers killed in north Gaza fighting
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Israeli army announces eight soldiers dead in South Lebanon battle
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Israeli army announces eight soldiers dead in South Lebanon battle
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Israeli Ministers advocate for West Bank annexation, sparking tensions over Palestinian statehood
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Israeli Ministers advocate for West Bank annexation, sparking tensions over Palestinian statehood
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:43
Israel says militants targeted in deadly north Gaza strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:43
Israel says militants targeted in deadly north Gaza strike
0
Middle East News
08:55
Israeli army reports five soldiers injured in 24 hours in Gaza and Lebanon
Middle East News
08:55
Israeli army reports five soldiers injured in 24 hours in Gaza and Lebanon
0
Middle East News
08:06
Jordan's King meets Qatar's FM to discuss Gaza and Lebanon developments
Middle East News
08:06
Jordan's King meets Qatar's FM to discuss Gaza and Lebanon developments
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah claims seventh strike on Israeli forces near Tallouseh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah claims seventh strike on Israeli forces near Tallouseh, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
02:28
Israel orders immediate evacuation for residents of South Lebanon areas: Army spokesperson
Lebanon News
02:28
Israel orders immediate evacuation for residents of South Lebanon areas: Army spokesperson
0
Lebanon News
06:22
Initial reports: Israel strikes Beirut's Ras Al Naba'a area
Lebanon News
06:22
Initial reports: Israel strikes Beirut's Ras Al Naba'a area
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-15
Israel’s army claims attack on Hezbollah’s Radwan Force command centers in Lebanon’s Nabatieh
Lebanon News
2024-11-15
Israel’s army claims attack on Hezbollah’s Radwan Force command centers in Lebanon’s Nabatieh
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
Middle East News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety and Tech
00:37
Miss Universe 2024: Denmark claims crown as Lebanon’s Nada Koussa represents the nation
Variety and Tech
00:37
Miss Universe 2024: Denmark claims crown as Lebanon’s Nada Koussa represents the nation
2
Lebanon News
14:13
Lebanon’s Education Minister announces closure of schools and universities in several areas due to safety concerns
Lebanon News
14:13
Lebanon’s Education Minister announces closure of schools and universities in several areas due to safety concerns
3
Lebanon News
12:57
Israeli strike targets Mar Elias, Beirut: NNA (Video)
Lebanon News
12:57
Israeli strike targets Mar Elias, Beirut: NNA (Video)
4
Lebanon News
06:48
Israeli airstrike in Beirut kills Hezbollah's media chief, Mohammad Afif, reports Reuters
Lebanon News
06:48
Israeli airstrike in Beirut kills Hezbollah's media chief, Mohammad Afif, reports Reuters
5
Lebanon News
15:55
Sources confirm to LBCI: Lebanon has informed Washington of its agreement to the proposed ceasefire. Amos Hochstein is set to arrive in Beirut on Tuesday to revisit certain terms of the proposal to ensure they align with the Lebanese Constitution.
Lebanon News
15:55
Sources confirm to LBCI: Lebanon has informed Washington of its agreement to the proposed ceasefire. Amos Hochstein is set to arrive in Beirut on Tuesday to revisit certain terms of the proposal to ensure they align with the Lebanese Constitution.
6
Lebanon News
15:32
Lebanon's response to ceasefire proposal positive, awaiting Amos Hochstein's visit for final review of agreement
Lebanon News
15:32
Lebanon's response to ceasefire proposal positive, awaiting Amos Hochstein's visit for final review of agreement
7
Lebanon News
00:05
Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Hadath, Borj El Brajneh, and Chiyah residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
00:05
Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Hadath, Borj El Brajneh, and Chiyah residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
8
Lebanon News
06:22
Initial reports: Israel strikes Beirut's Ras Al Naba'a area
Lebanon News
06:22
Initial reports: Israel strikes Beirut's Ras Al Naba'a area
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More