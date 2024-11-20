News
Gaza's Health Ministry says war death toll at 43,985
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-20 | 06:38
Gaza's Health Ministry says war death toll at 43,985
The health ministry in Gaza said Wednesday that at least 43,985 people have been killed in more than 13 months of war between Israel and Hamas.
The toll includes 13 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 104,092 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7, 2023.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Health
Ministry
War
Death
Toll
Hamas representative in Lebanon meets Iranian FM's Middle East special envoy to discuss latest developments in Palestine and Lebanon
Netanyahu, in Gaza, claims Hamas will no longer rule enclave
0
Middle East News
2024-11-04
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military post near Maroun El Ras, targets Safed
Middle East News
2024-11-04
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military post near Maroun El Ras, targets Safed
0
Lebanon News
13:45
Three Lebanese army soldiers killed in Israeli airstrike on Sarafand army center: Statement
Lebanon News
13:45
Three Lebanese army soldiers killed in Israeli airstrike on Sarafand army center: Statement
0
Middle East News
2024-11-17
Emirati aid plane arrives at Damascus Airport for those arriving from Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-11-17
Emirati aid plane arrives at Damascus Airport for those arriving from Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-22
Hezbollah's Mohammad Afif: Hezbollah takes full responsibility for the operation targeting Netanyahu's home
Lebanon News
2024-10-22
Hezbollah's Mohammad Afif: Hezbollah takes full responsibility for the operation targeting Netanyahu's home
