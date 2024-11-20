Gaza's Health Ministry says war death toll at 43,985

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-20 | 06:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza&#39;s Health Ministry says war death toll at 43,985
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza's Health Ministry says war death toll at 43,985

The health ministry in Gaza said Wednesday that at least 43,985 people have been killed in more than 13 months of war between Israel and Hamas.

The toll includes 13 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 104,092 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7, 2023.


AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Health

Ministry

War

Death

Toll

LBCI Next
Hamas representative in Lebanon meets Iranian FM's Middle East special envoy to discuss latest developments in Palestine and Lebanon
Netanyahu, in Gaza, claims Hamas will no longer rule enclave
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-19

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,972

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-18

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,922

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-17

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll reached 43,846

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-16

Gaza's Health Ministry says war death toll reaches 43,799

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:11

Israeli airstrike kills seven Palestinians in southern Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

Hamas representative in Lebanon meets Iranian FM's Middle East special envoy to discuss latest developments in Palestine and Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:12

Netanyahu, in Gaza, claims Hamas will no longer rule enclave

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:10

US imposes sanctions on senior Hamas officials

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-04

Hezbollah strikes Israeli military post near Maroun El Ras, targets Safed

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:45

Three Lebanese army soldiers killed in Israeli airstrike on Sarafand army center: Statement

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-17

Emirati aid plane arrives at Damascus Airport for those arriving from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-22

Hezbollah's Mohammad Afif: Hezbollah takes full responsibility for the operation targeting Netanyahu's home

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

The psychology behind crowds at Beirut airstrike zones: Israeli warnings turn into gathering spots

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:45

Three Lebanese army soldiers killed in Israeli airstrike on Sarafand army center: Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:20

US envoy Hochstein continues ceasefire talks in Lebanon; Resolution 1701 committee to include Lebanon, Israel, France, the US, and UNIFIL: LBCI sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

Lebanese army intelligence exposes collaboration with Israel, refers Syrian to court

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Hochstein says "the meeting today built on yesterday's discussions and made further progress"

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Lebanese army confirms soldier killed in Israeli attack on vehicle in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:48

Intense clashes erupt near Kfarchouba in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
15:14

US seeks full Resolution 1701 implementation amid Lebanon ceasefire developments

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More