Palestinian Authority says US Gaza veto 'emboldens Israel to continue its crimes'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-20 | 13:03
Palestinian Authority says US Gaza veto 'emboldens Israel to continue its crimes'
Palestinian Authority says US Gaza veto 'emboldens Israel to continue its crimes'

The Palestinian Authority condemned the United States on Wednesday for vetoing a call for a ceasefire in Gaza at the U.N. Security Council, saying it "emboldens Israel to continue its crimes."

"The U.S. decision to exercise its veto for the fourth time emboldens Israel to continue its crimes against innocent civilians in Palestine and Lebanon," it said in comments carried by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Palestine

Authority

United States

UN Veto

Gaza

War

Israel

Genocide

Gaza's Health Ministry says war death toll at 43,985
Netanyahu, in Gaza, claims Hamas will no longer rule enclave
