Health Ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,056
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-21 | 07:41
The Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip said on Thursday that at least 44,056 people had been killed in more than 13 months of war between Israel and Hamas.
The toll includes 71 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 104,268 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7, 2023.
AFP
