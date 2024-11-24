Gaza's health ministry says war death toll at 44,211

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-24 | 06:35
Gaza&#39;s health ministry says war death toll at 44,211
Gaza's health ministry says war death toll at 44,211

The health ministry in Gaza said Sunday that at least 44,211 people have been killed in more than 13 months of war between Israel and Hamas.

The toll includes 35 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 104,567 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7, 2023.

