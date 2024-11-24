News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gaza's health ministry says war death toll at 44,211
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-24 | 06:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaza's health ministry says war death toll at 44,211
The health ministry in Gaza said Sunday that at least 44,211 people have been killed in more than 13 months of war between Israel and Hamas.
The toll includes 35 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 104,567 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7, 2023.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Gaza
Health Ministry
War
Israel
Death Toll
Hamas states: Israeli female hostage killed in north Gaza area hit by Israel
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-23
Gaza's health ministry says war death toll reached 44,176
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-23
Gaza's health ministry says war death toll reached 44,176
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-21
Health Ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,056
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-21
Health Ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,056
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-20
Hamas says no prisoner exchange deal with Israel until Gaza war ends
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-20
Hamas says no prisoner exchange deal with Israel until Gaza war ends
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-20
Gaza's Health Ministry says war death toll at 43,985
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-20
Gaza's Health Ministry says war death toll at 43,985
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-23
Hamas states: Israeli female hostage killed in north Gaza area hit by Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-23
Hamas states: Israeli female hostage killed in north Gaza area hit by Israel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-23
Gaza's health ministry says war death toll reached 44,176
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-23
Gaza's health ministry says war death toll reached 44,176
0
World News
2024-11-23
Turkey's President Erdogan praises 'courageous' ICC warrants for Israeli leaders
World News
2024-11-23
Turkey's President Erdogan praises 'courageous' ICC warrants for Israeli leaders
0
World News
2024-11-23
Colombian President to Al Jazeera: If Netanyahu and his defense minister visit Colombia, we will arrest them
World News
2024-11-23
Colombian President to Al Jazeera: If Netanyahu and his defense minister visit Colombia, we will arrest them
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Australia helps hundreds of its citizens leave Lebanon, thousands remain
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Australia helps hundreds of its citizens leave Lebanon, thousands remain
0
Middle East News
02:35
Israel condemns killing of Israeli citizen in the UAE after his body was found
Middle East News
02:35
Israel condemns killing of Israeli citizen in the UAE after his body was found
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Former President Aoun meets US envoy Amos Hochstein to discuss ceasefire talks
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Former President Aoun meets US envoy Amos Hochstein to discuss ceasefire talks
0
Lebanon News
06:27
PM Mikati says Israeli attack on Army checkpoint in Al-Amariyeh sends a direct message rejecting ceasefire efforts
Lebanon News
06:27
PM Mikati says Israeli attack on Army checkpoint in Al-Amariyeh sends a direct message rejecting ceasefire efforts
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:17
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
15:17
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:28
Israel's army says launched 'third wave' of airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs: Army spokesperson
Lebanon News
13:28
Israel's army says launched 'third wave' of airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs: Army spokesperson
2
Lebanon News
09:59
Sources confirm to LBCI: Israel objects to France's role in ceasefire monitoring committee, no other obstacles
Lebanon News
09:59
Sources confirm to LBCI: Israel objects to France's role in ceasefire monitoring committee, no other obstacles
3
Lebanon News
08:10
Evacuation warning: Israel urges Hadath, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate
Lebanon News
08:10
Evacuation warning: Israel urges Hadath, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate
4
Lebanon News
04:34
Israel targets Lebanese Army checkpoint in Al-Amariyeh, Tyre District, casualties reported
Lebanon News
04:34
Israel targets Lebanese Army checkpoint in Al-Amariyeh, Tyre District, casualties reported
5
Lebanon News
09:14
Israel renews attacks on Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
09:14
Israel renews attacks on Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
6
Lebanon News
15:17
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
15:17
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
7
Middle East News
08:49
Gantz: Lebanese government gives Hezbollah a 'free hand,' time to strike its assets
Middle East News
08:49
Gantz: Lebanese government gives Hezbollah a 'free hand,' time to strike its assets
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Massive Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's Basta: Was Hezbollah's Mohammad Haidar the target?
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Massive Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's Basta: Was Hezbollah's Mohammad Haidar the target?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More