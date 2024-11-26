News
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,249
2024-11-26 | 05:33
The health ministry in Gaza said Tuesday that at least 44,249 people have been killed in more than 13 months of war between Israel and Hamas.
The toll includes 14 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 104,746 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7, 2023.
AFP
