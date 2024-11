President Joe Biden announced on X Wednesday that the United States will intensify diplomatic efforts over the coming days with key regional players—including Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, and Israel—aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Gaza.



The proposed ceasefire would hinge on two main conditions: the release of hostages and the removal of Hamas from power, ensuring an end to the ongoing war.



He stated, "Over the coming days, the United States will make another push with Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and others to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza with the hostages released and an end to the war without Hamas in power."

Over the coming days, the United States will make another push with Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and others to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza with the hostages released and an end to the war without Hamas in power. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 27, 2024