Netanyahu aims to promote partial hostage deal in Gaza without ending war: Senior Israeli official to Walla

2024-11-28 | 00:10
According to the Israeli Walla News website, a senior minister in Israel's security cabinet has stated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is interested in advancing a partial deal for the release of hostages in Gaza. 

The proposed deal would not necessitate ceasing the ongoing military operation in the territory.
Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Cabinet

Gaza

Hostages

Deal

