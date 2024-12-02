News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Egypt says Fatah-Hamas talks seek to bring post-war Gaza under PA's full control
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-02 | 10:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Egypt says Fatah-Hamas talks seek to bring post-war Gaza under PA's full control
Delegations from Fatah and Hamas are meeting in Cairo to "reach a mutual understanding" on the Palestinian Authority's management of the Gaza Strip after the end of Hamas' war with Israel, Egypt's foreign minister said Monday.
"There are indeed two delegations from the Fatah and Hamas movements in Cairo consulting and deliberating to quickly reach a mutual understanding regarding the management of daily affairs in the Gaza Strip under the full control of the Palestinian Authority," Badr Abdelatty told a news conference in Cairo.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Egypt
Fatah
Hamas
Gaza
Next
Trump interested in securing hostage exchange deal before taking office, Channel 12 reports
Estimate of living Israeli hostages is below half of total detainees, Israeli Channel 13 reports
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-02
Egypt hosts Fatah-Hamas ceasefire talks on Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-02
Egypt hosts Fatah-Hamas ceasefire talks on Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-04
Hamas says held Gaza war discussions with Fatah in Cairo: Video statement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-04
Hamas says held Gaza war discussions with Fatah in Cairo: Video statement
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-09
Hamas meets Fatah in Cairo to discuss Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-09
Hamas meets Fatah in Cairo to discuss Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-11
Hamas discusses developments in Gaza with officials from Qatar and Egypt
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-11
Hamas discusses developments in Gaza with officials from Qatar and Egypt
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:41
Hamas says 33 hostages killed during war in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:41
Hamas says 33 hostages killed during war in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:55
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,466
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:55
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,466
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:36
UN says Gaza has most child amputees per capita globally
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:36
UN says Gaza has most child amputees per capita globally
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:36
UN chief says situation in Gaza 'appalling and apocalyptic'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:36
UN chief says situation in Gaza 'appalling and apocalyptic'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-12-01
Aleppo city out of Syria government control for first time: War monitor says
Middle East News
2024-12-01
Aleppo city out of Syria government control for first time: War monitor says
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-01
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi praises Lebanon-Israel ceasefire and calls for lasting peace
Lebanon News
2024-12-01
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi praises Lebanon-Israel ceasefire and calls for lasting peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israel starts striking South Lebanon's Nabatieh El Tahta shortly after the evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israel starts striking South Lebanon's Nabatieh El Tahta shortly after the evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
09:42
Israel FM rejects accusations of truce violations in Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:42
Israel FM rejects accusations of truce violations in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:21
Avichay Adraee: Hezbollah launched multiple rockets at Israeli army positions
Lebanon News
10:21
Avichay Adraee: Hezbollah launched multiple rockets at Israeli army positions
2
Lebanon News
10:31
Hezbollah says it carried out a defensive response to Israeli army positions in Ruwaisat Al-Alam
Lebanon News
10:31
Hezbollah says it carried out a defensive response to Israeli army positions in Ruwaisat Al-Alam
3
Lebanon News
13:49
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah fighters near church in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:49
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah fighters near church in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
07:42
Israeli army claims targeting military vehicles near Hezbollah infrastructure in Bekaa
Lebanon News
07:42
Israeli army claims targeting military vehicles near Hezbollah infrastructure in Bekaa
5
Lebanon News
03:21
Israeli airstrike hits Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali, Hermel District
Lebanon News
03:21
Israeli airstrike hits Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali, Hermel District
6
Lebanon News
00:20
Israeli army opens fire on homes in Naqoura, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:20
Israeli army opens fire on homes in Naqoura, South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
11:13
Israeli officials urge 'decisive action' against Hezbollah's 'defensive response'
Lebanon News
11:13
Israeli officials urge 'decisive action' against Hezbollah's 'defensive response'
8
Middle East News
12:17
Israel's Netanyahu accuses Hezbollah of 'serious violation' of Lebanon truce
Middle East News
12:17
Israel's Netanyahu accuses Hezbollah of 'serious violation' of Lebanon truce
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More