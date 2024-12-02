Delegations from Fatah and Hamas are meeting in Cairo to "reach a mutual understanding" on the Palestinian Authority's management of the Gaza Strip after the end of Hamas' war with Israel, Egypt's foreign minister said Monday.



"There are indeed two delegations from the Fatah and Hamas movements in Cairo consulting and deliberating to quickly reach a mutual understanding regarding the management of daily affairs in the Gaza Strip under the full control of the Palestinian Authority," Badr Abdelatty told a news conference in Cairo.



AFP