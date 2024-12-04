Hamas threatens to 'neutralize' hostages if Israel launches rescue: Reuters

Hamas said it had information that Israel intended to carry out a hostage rescue operation similar to one conducted in Gaza's Nuseirat camp in June and threatened to "neutralize" the captives if such an operation took place, according to an internal statement seen by Reuters on Wednesday.



In the internal statement dated Nov. 22, Hamas told its operatives not to consider any repercussions of following the instructions and said Israel was responsible for the fate of the hostages. It did not say when any Israeli operation was expected to take place.



