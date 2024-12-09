Israel's PM Netanyahu says 'won't stop' Gaza war 'now'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-09 | 14:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel&#39;s PM Netanyahu says &#39;won&#39;t stop&#39; Gaza war &#39;now&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel's PM Netanyahu says 'won't stop' Gaza war 'now'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday he would not stop the war in Gaza "now," with renewed efforts towards a ceasefire underway.

Speaking at a press conference in Jerusalem 14 months into the war, he said "if we end the war now, Hamas will return, recover, rebuild and attack us again -- and that is what we do not want to go back to."

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

War

Gaza

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
Trump's Middle East envoy hopes for hostage release in Gaza before inauguration
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,708
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-24

Ceasefire hangs in the balance: Can Lebanon and Gaza be separated in Israel's expanding war?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-04

US, Israel officials set to hold talks on Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal: Axios

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-03

Israel examines worst-case scenarios in Syria, continues to threaten Lebanon despite US warnings over ceasefire violations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-01

Gaza's health ministry says Israel-Hamas war death toll at 44,429

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:19

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,758

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:28

Trump's Middle East envoy hopes for hostage release in Gaza before inauguration

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-08

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,708

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-07

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,664

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:57

Israel's army presence in Golan a 'violation' of 1974 agreement: UN

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:17

Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:10

Syria war monitor records more than 300 Israeli strikes since fall of Assad

LBCI
World News
2024-10-11

Guterres calls for elimination of ‘instruments of death’ after anti-nuclear weapons group awarded Nobel Peace Prize

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Inside Syria's Sednaya prison: The Soviet-inspired fortress of torture

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

MP Gemayel urges reopening assassination files, says Lebanon's suffering under Syria's regime 'reason to celebrate'

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

US Embassy announces Naqoura meeting on ceasefire coordination: Joint statement

LBCI
Middle East News
13:29

Israel strike hits air defense site near Syria's Latakia port; explosions reported in Damascus: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Lebanese Army units arrest 340 Syrians for illegal entry

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:23

Lebanese dollar-denominated Eurobonds rise following Assad's ouster

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

Middle East Airlines alters departure times for flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and more

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:16

Lebanon's PM Mikati announces crisis cell to address missing persons issue

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More