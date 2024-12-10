News
Israeli forces kill at least 19 people in Gaza, rescue workers say
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-10 | 03:24
Israeli forces kill at least 19 people in Gaza, rescue workers say
Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip killed at least 19 Palestinians overnight and on Tuesday, medics said, as Israeli tanks pushed into areas in central and southern parts of the enclave.
Overnight, an Israeli airstrike killed at least ten people in Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, where Israeli forces have operated since October, and injured dozens of others in a multi-floored building, medics said.
Another airstrike on a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip killed at least seven people.
It wounded several others, medics and the Palestinian Civil Emergency Service said, while another killed two people in Rafah south of the enclave.
In Deir Al-Balah city in central Gaza, Israeli naval forces detained six Palestinian fishermen who tried to sail into the Mediterranean Sea earlier on Tuesday, according to residents.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Forces
Palestinians
Gaza
Nuseirat Refugee Camp
Next
Gaza civil defense says 25 killed in Israeli strikes in territory's north
Israel's PM Netanyahu says 'won't stop' Gaza war 'now'
Previous
