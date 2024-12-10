Israeli forces kill at least 19 people in Gaza, rescue workers say

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-10 | 03:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli forces kill at least 19 people in Gaza, rescue workers say
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli forces kill at least 19 people in Gaza, rescue workers say

Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip killed at least 19 Palestinians overnight and on Tuesday, medics said, as Israeli tanks pushed into areas in central and southern parts of the enclave.

Overnight, an Israeli airstrike killed at least ten people in Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, where Israeli forces have operated since October, and injured dozens of others in a multi-floored building, medics said.

Another airstrike on a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip killed at least seven people. 

It wounded several others, medics and the Palestinian Civil Emergency Service said, while another killed two people in Rafah south of the enclave.

In Deir Al-Balah city in central Gaza, Israeli naval forces detained six Palestinian fishermen who tried to sail into the Mediterranean Sea earlier on Tuesday, according to residents.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Forces

Palestinians

Gaza

Nuseirat Refugee Camp

LBCI Next
Gaza civil defense says 25 killed in Israeli strikes in territory's north
Israel's PM Netanyahu says 'won't stop' Gaza war 'now'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:29

Israel indicts three Palestinians captured in Gaza on 'terrorism-related charges'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-05

Amnesty report says Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-29

Gaza Health Ministry says 44,363 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-20

Israeli airstrike kills seven Palestinians in southern Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:03

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,786

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:34

Gaza civil defense says 25 killed in Israeli strikes in territory's north

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:33

Israel's PM Netanyahu says 'won't stop' Gaza war 'now'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:19

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,758

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:50

Assad's Baath party says supports Syria transition phase: Statement

LBCI
Middle East News
06:10

Tehran says 4,000 Iranians returned from Syria since Assad's fall

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

MEA reschedules flights to avoid Syrian airspace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-29

Lebanon's health ministry reports eight killed, 21 injured in Israeli strike on Sarafand

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Inside Syria's Sednaya prison: The Soviet-inspired fortress of torture

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

MP Gemayel urges reopening assassination files, says Lebanon's suffering under Syria's regime 'reason to celebrate'

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

US Embassy announces Naqoura meeting on ceasefire coordination: Joint statement

LBCI
Middle East News
13:29

Israel strike hits air defense site near Syria's Latakia port; explosions reported in Damascus: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Lebanese Army units arrest 340 Syrians for illegal entry

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:16

Lebanon's PM Mikati announces crisis cell to address missing persons issue

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

Middle East Airlines alters departure times for flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and more

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

LBCI exclusive video documents tour of Syrian HTS convoy near Lebanese border

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More