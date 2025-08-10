Maronite patriarch al-Rahi warns war brings ‘only destruction’ during south Lebanon visit

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi toured towns along Lebanon’s southern border Sunday, accompanied by Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Paolo Borgia, in a visit marked by calls for peace amid heightened regional tensions.



His first stop was in Debl, Bint Jbeil district, where residents greeted him with applause. Speaking at the Maronite Diocese of Tyre in the town, al-Rahi reiterated his stance of “no to war, yes to peace,” stressing that the responsibility for achieving peace lies with both citizens and officials.



In the nearby village of Qouzah, the patriarch noted that only 72 residents remain, expressing hope it would return to its former vibrancy, “because it must live and resist to preserve its heritage, land, and existence.”



Al-Rahi warned that “war is against all people, bringing only destruction, ruin and displacement,” and urged prayers for a lasting and just peace in Lebanon.