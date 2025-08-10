Thousands protest in Tel Aviv against the Israeli government's move to expand Gaza war

Israel-Gaza War Updates
10-08-2025 | 05:59
High views
Thousands protest in Tel Aviv against the Israeli government&#39;s move to expand Gaza war
3min
Thousands protest in Tel Aviv against the Israeli government's move to expand Gaza war

Thousands took to the streets in Tel Aviv on Saturday to call for an end to the war in Gaza, a day after the Israeli government vowed to expand the conflict and capture Gaza City.

Demonstrators waved signs and held up pictures of hostages still being held in the Palestinian territory as they called on the government to secure their release.

AFP journalists at the rally estimated the number of attendees to be in the tens of thousands, while a group representing the families of hostages said as many as 100,000 people participated.

Authorities did not provide an official estimate for the size of the crowd, though it dwarfed other recent anti-war rallies.

"We will end with a direct message to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: if you invade parts of Gaza and the hostages are murdered, we will pursue you in the town squares, in election campaigns, and at every time and place," Shahar Mor Zahiro, the relative of a slain hostage, told AFP.

On Friday, Netanyahu's security cabinet greenlighted plans for a major operation to seize Gaza City, triggering a wave of domestic and international criticism.

Foreign powers, including some of Israel's allies, have been pushing for a negotiated ceasefire to secure the hostages' return and help alleviate a humanitarian crisis in the Strip.

Despite the backlash and rumours of dissent from Israeli military top brass, Netanyahu has remained defiant over the decision.

In a post on social media late Friday, Netanyahu said, "We are not going to occupy Gaza -- we are going to free Gaza from Hamas."

The premier has faced regular protests over the course of 22 months of war, with many rallies calling for the government to strike a deal after past truces saw hostages exchanged for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli custody.

Out of 251 hostages captured during Hamas' 2023 attack, 49 are still being held in Gaza, including 27 the military says are dead.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Tel Aviv

Israel

Gaza

Government

Hostages

Protest

LBCI Next
Netanyahu says plan for Gaza City 'best way to end the war'
Russia condemns Israel's plan to expand Gaza operation
LBCI Previous

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Details emerge: Six Lebanese soldiers killed in South Lebanon explosion

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

In video: Fire breaks out in a building in Faqra, Kfardebian

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Lebanon’s heat to intensify midweek before weekend cooldown

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Man fires nine shots at citizen in Barja, flees scene

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Lebanon’s finance minister calls for exclusive army control of weapons, stronger sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27

Israeli army artillery attack sparks groves fires in border towns

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Maronite patriarch al-Rahi warns war brings ‘only destruction’ during south Lebanon visit

LBCI
Middle East News
14:17

Iran threatens planned Trump corridor envisaged by Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal

