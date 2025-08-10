News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Thousands protest in Tel Aviv against the Israeli government's move to expand Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10-08-2025 | 05:59
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Thousands protest in Tel Aviv against the Israeli government's move to expand Gaza war
Thousands took to the streets in Tel Aviv on Saturday to call for an end to the war in Gaza, a day after the Israeli government vowed to expand the conflict and capture Gaza City.
Demonstrators waved signs and held up pictures of hostages still being held in the Palestinian territory as they called on the government to secure their release.
AFP journalists at the rally estimated the number of attendees to be in the tens of thousands, while a group representing the families of hostages said as many as 100,000 people participated.
Authorities did not provide an official estimate for the size of the crowd, though it dwarfed other recent anti-war rallies.
"We will end with a direct message to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: if you invade parts of Gaza and the hostages are murdered, we will pursue you in the town squares, in election campaigns, and at every time and place," Shahar Mor Zahiro, the relative of a slain hostage, told AFP.
On Friday, Netanyahu's security cabinet greenlighted plans for a major operation to seize Gaza City, triggering a wave of domestic and international criticism.
Foreign powers, including some of Israel's allies, have been pushing for a negotiated ceasefire to secure the hostages' return and help alleviate a humanitarian crisis in the Strip.
Despite the backlash and rumours of dissent from Israeli military top brass, Netanyahu has remained defiant over the decision.
In a post on social media late Friday, Netanyahu said, "We are not going to occupy Gaza -- we are going to free Gaza from Hamas."
The premier has faced regular protests over the course of 22 months of war, with many rallies calling for the government to strike a deal after past truces saw hostages exchanged for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli custody.
Out of 251 hostages captured during Hamas' 2023 attack, 49 are still being held in Gaza, including 27 the military says are dead.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Tel Aviv
Israel
Gaza
Government
Hostages
Protest
Next
Netanyahu says plan for Gaza City 'best way to end the war'
Russia condemns Israel's plan to expand Gaza operation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-19
Missile strike on Tel Aviv triggers Israeli threats against Iran’s Supreme Leader — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-19
Missile strike on Tel Aviv triggers Israeli threats against Iran’s Supreme Leader — the details
0
World News
2025-06-19
Explosion at Norway's ambassador residence in Tel Aviv, no injured, says foreign ministry
World News
2025-06-19
Explosion at Norway's ambassador residence in Tel Aviv, no injured, says foreign ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:06
Russia condemns Israel's plan to expand Gaza operation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:06
Russia condemns Israel's plan to expand Gaza operation
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-02
US envoy meets Israeli hostage families in Tel Aviv
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-02
US envoy meets Israeli hostage families in Tel Aviv
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:33
Israel’s Netanyahu defends Gaza war expansion during press conference
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:33
Israel’s Netanyahu defends Gaza war expansion during press conference
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:02
Netanyahu says plan for Gaza City 'best way to end the war'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:02
Netanyahu says plan for Gaza City 'best way to end the war'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:06
Russia condemns Israel's plan to expand Gaza operation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:06
Russia condemns Israel's plan to expand Gaza operation
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-09
Witkoff to meet Qatar’s PM in Spain to discuss Gaza war end plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-09
Witkoff to meet Qatar’s PM in Spain to discuss Gaza war end plan
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-26
Shooting at wedding in Baalbek leaves one dead, two injured
Lebanon News
2025-05-26
Shooting at wedding in Baalbek leaves one dead, two injured
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-29
Political earthquake in Israel: Trump boldly intervenes in Netanyahu trial
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-29
Political earthquake in Israel: Trump boldly intervenes in Netanyahu trial
0
Lebanon News
06:47
In video: Fire breaks out in a building in Faqra, Kfardebian
Lebanon News
06:47
In video: Fire breaks out in a building in Faqra, Kfardebian
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-20
Middle East on edge: Hezbollah holds fire for now as Iran warns it is not alone
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-20
Middle East on edge: Hezbollah holds fire for now as Iran warns it is not alone
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Details emerge: Six Lebanese soldiers killed in South Lebanon explosion
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Details emerge: Six Lebanese soldiers killed in South Lebanon explosion
2
Lebanon News
06:47
In video: Fire breaks out in a building in Faqra, Kfardebian
Lebanon News
06:47
In video: Fire breaks out in a building in Faqra, Kfardebian
3
Lebanon News
05:28
Lebanon’s heat to intensify midweek before weekend cooldown
Lebanon News
05:28
Lebanon’s heat to intensify midweek before weekend cooldown
4
Lebanon News
05:37
Man fires nine shots at citizen in Barja, flees scene
Lebanon News
05:37
Man fires nine shots at citizen in Barja, flees scene
5
Lebanon News
10:31
Lebanon’s finance minister calls for exclusive army control of weapons, stronger sovereignty
Lebanon News
10:31
Lebanon’s finance minister calls for exclusive army control of weapons, stronger sovereignty
6
Lebanon News
06:27
Israeli army artillery attack sparks groves fires in border towns
Lebanon News
06:27
Israeli army artillery attack sparks groves fires in border towns
7
Lebanon News
05:13
Maronite patriarch al-Rahi warns war brings ‘only destruction’ during south Lebanon visit
Lebanon News
05:13
Maronite patriarch al-Rahi warns war brings ‘only destruction’ during south Lebanon visit
8
Middle East News
14:17
Iran threatens planned Trump corridor envisaged by Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal
Middle East News
14:17
Iran threatens planned Trump corridor envisaged by Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More