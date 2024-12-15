News
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,976
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-15 | 05:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,976
The health ministry in Gaza said Sunday that at least 44,976 people have been killed in more than 14 months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.
The toll includes 46 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 106,759 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
War
Health Ministry
Israel
Hamas
