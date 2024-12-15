Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,976

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-15 | 05:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,976
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,976

The health ministry in Gaza said Sunday that at least 44,976 people have been killed in more than 14 months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes 46 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 106,759 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began.

AFP
 
 
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

War

Health Ministry

Israel

Hamas

LBCI Next
Gaza rescuers say 18 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes: AFP
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,930
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-01

Gaza's health ministry says Israel-Hamas war death toll at 44,429

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-20

Hamas says no prisoner exchange deal with Israel until Gaza war ends

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-19

Israel shows video of Hamas chief Sinwar in Gaza tunnel on eve of Oct 7 attack

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-19

Israel drops leaflets over Gaza showing Sinwar's body and message to Hamas

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:34

Gaza rescuers say 18 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes: AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-14

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,930

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-14

Egypt's Sisi discusses Gaza ceasefire efforts, hostages with top US officials

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-13

Gaza Health Ministry says war death toll at 44,875

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-10

Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemns targeting of Gaza school, urges unified international response

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Israeli Air Force conducts additional strikes in Baalbek, Bekaa, and Mount Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-06

Germany rejects Amnesty's 'genocide' accusation against Israel

LBCI
World News
2024-12-13

Centrist leader Bayrou to meet Macron amid PM speculation: Sources close to talks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: The resistance prevented Israel from achieving Its goals

LBCI
World News
10:25

Trump-Vance transition team issues statement targeting fake news against Massad Boulos

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:34

Israel's army claims military operations in South Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah infrastructure: Spokesperson

LBCI
Middle East News
12:09

HTS leader Ahmed Al Sharaa criticizes Israeli actions, emphasizes stability in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Intel and strategy: Inside Israel's regional plan against Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Syria's silent export: The rise of Captagon as a financial powerhouse

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Signs positive ahead of Lebanon’s January 9 presidential election session, Egyptian ambassador tells LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:53

PM Mikati says Lebanon needs $5 billion for reconstruction, calls for international aid

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More