Public Works Minister reviews progress on Jounieh Highway expansion project

Lebanon News
04-11-2025 | 08:45
High views
Public Works Minister reviews progress on Jounieh Highway expansion project
Public Works Minister reviews progress on Jounieh Highway expansion project

Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny chaired a meeting to discuss updates on the Jounieh Highway expansion project, with the participation of mayors from the concerned municipalities and representatives from the Council for Development and Reconstruction (CDR).

The meeting reviewed the completed phases of the project, assessed progress, and clarified responsibilities among stakeholders to accelerate implementation and address existing obstacles. 

Participants also agreed to hold regular follow-up meetings to monitor progress in the field and coordinate efforts between the ministry, municipalities, and the CDR, in preparation for launching on-site work according to the approved plan.

Rasamny called on municipalities within the project’s area to clear state-owned public properties along the highway, in line with administrative decisions already issued, to ensure smooth execution within the set timeframe.

He emphasized that these measures serve the public interest and aim to expedite work on a key component of the coastal roads modernization plan designed to ease traffic congestion in the area. 

Rasamny stressed that any illegal occupation of public property constitutes an encroachment that hinders implementation and exposes violators to legal accountability.

The minister described the Jounieh Highway expansion as a vital, strategic national project whose success requires close cooperation between government bodies, municipalities, the CDR, and citizens within a framework of legality and partnership to achieve the public good for all Lebanese.

