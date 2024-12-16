News
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll tops 45,000
2024-12-16 | 04:49
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll tops 45,000
The health ministry in Gaza said on Monday that at least 45,028 people have been killed during more than 14 months of war between Israel and Hamas.
The toll includes 52 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 106,962 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began.
AFP
Israel’s strategy: Gaza hostage deal progress sparks cautious optimism as Trump’s presidency nears
Previous
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-01
Gaza's health ministry says Israel-Hamas war death toll at 44,429
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-01
Gaza's health ministry says Israel-Hamas war death toll at 44,429
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-15
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,976
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-15
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,976
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-14
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,930
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-14
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,930
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-13
Gaza Health Ministry says war death toll at 44,875
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-13
Gaza Health Ministry says war death toll at 44,875
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel’s strategy: Gaza hostage deal progress sparks cautious optimism as Trump’s presidency nears
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel’s strategy: Gaza hostage deal progress sparks cautious optimism as Trump’s presidency nears
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:04
Al Jazeera reports its journalist killed in Israeli strike on Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:04
Al Jazeera reports its journalist killed in Israeli strike on Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-15
Gaza rescuers say 18 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes: AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-15
Gaza rescuers say 18 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes: AFP
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-15
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,976
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-15
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,976
Middle East News
2024-11-18
Tel Aviv suburb hit by large rocket, Israeli police claim
Middle East News
2024-11-18
Tel Aviv suburb hit by large rocket, Israeli police claim
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Civil Defense team targeted during firefighting efforts in Borj El Mlouk, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Civil Defense team targeted during firefighting efforts in Borj El Mlouk, South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Israel readies for strikes as Trump’s ‘maximum pressure 2.0’ targets Iran’s nuclear threat – the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Israel readies for strikes as Trump’s ‘maximum pressure 2.0’ targets Iran’s nuclear threat – the details
0
Lebanon News
07:40
Lebanese state recovers LBP 6 billion from former BDL governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
07:40
Lebanese state recovers LBP 6 billion from former BDL governor Riad Salameh
Middle East News
07:11
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
07:11
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
1
Lebanon News
09:34
Israel's army claims military operations in South Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah infrastructure: Spokesperson
Lebanon News
09:34
Israel's army claims military operations in South Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah infrastructure: Spokesperson
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Israel readies for strikes as Trump’s ‘maximum pressure 2.0’ targets Iran’s nuclear threat – the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Israel readies for strikes as Trump’s ‘maximum pressure 2.0’ targets Iran’s nuclear threat – the details
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel’s strategy: Gaza hostage deal progress sparks cautious optimism as Trump’s presidency nears
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel’s strategy: Gaza hostage deal progress sparks cautious optimism as Trump’s presidency nears
4
Lebanon News
11:54
Lebanon's social affairs minister urges swift action to support 85,000 displaced amid Syria crisis
Lebanon News
11:54
Lebanon's social affairs minister urges swift action to support 85,000 displaced amid Syria crisis
5
Middle East News
08:54
Netanyahu government approves plan to expand Israeli settlements on Golan Heights
Middle East News
08:54
Netanyahu government approves plan to expand Israeli settlements on Golan Heights
6
Middle East News
13:35
Saudi Arabia calls Israeli Golan plan 'sabotage' of Syria
Middle East News
13:35
Saudi Arabia calls Israeli Golan plan 'sabotage' of Syria
7
Lebanon News
05:32
Israeli army destroys homes and advances in Naqoura, South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
05:32
Israeli army destroys homes and advances in Naqoura, South Lebanon: NNA
8
Lebanon News
01:59
Israeli army warns South Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas
Lebanon News
01:59
Israeli army warns South Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas
