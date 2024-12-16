Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll tops 45,000

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-16 | 04:49
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll tops 45,000
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll tops 45,000

The health ministry in Gaza said on Monday that at least 45,028 people have been killed during more than 14 months of war between Israel and Hamas.

The toll includes 52 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 106,962 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began.

