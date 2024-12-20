Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 45,206

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-20 | 05:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 45,206
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 45,206

The health ministry in Gaza said on Friday that at least 45,206 people have been killed during more than 14 months of war between Israel and Hamas.

The toll includes 77 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 107,512 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

War

Death Toll

Health Ministry

LBCI Next
Sweden will no longer fund UNRWA aid agency: Minister
UN seeks World Court opinion on Israel's Palestinian aid obligations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-01

Gaza's health ministry says Israel-Hamas war death toll at 44,429

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-19

War death toll in Gaza stands at 45,129: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-18

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 45,097

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-16

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll tops 45,000

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:28

Sweden will no longer fund UNRWA aid agency: Minister

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:09

UN seeks World Court opinion on Israel's Palestinian aid obligations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-19

War death toll in Gaza stands at 45,129: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-19

Israeli lawmakers tour near Gaza to promote settlement expansion: Al Jazeera cites Israeli media

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:16

Pro-Kurdish party in Turkey says two journalists killed in Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Hezbollah strikes Israel's Tel Aviv with Fadi-4 missile for the first time

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-04

UNIFIL rejects Israeli army's evacuation request along Blue Line: LBCI source

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-27

Israeli army says fired at suspected vehicles in restricted area in Lebanese territory

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanese elections: Frangieh maintains presidential bid as support grows for Army Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Middle East News
12:18

Syrian Transitional Transport Minister to LBCI: New leadership to handle Hezbollah members peacefully

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Long-term goals: Israel expands military presence in Syria with plans for strategic control

LBCI
Middle East News
11:32

Syrian leader Ahmad Al Sharaa calls for development and rebuilding effort in BBC interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching areas where its units are operating

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Israeli army withdraws from Bani Haiyyan towards Markaba, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:27

Israeli army warns southern Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More