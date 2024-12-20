News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 45,206
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-20 | 05:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 45,206
The health ministry in Gaza said on Friday that at least 45,206 people have been killed during more than 14 months of war between Israel and Hamas.
The toll includes 77 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 107,512 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza
War
Death Toll
Health Ministry
Next
Sweden will no longer fund UNRWA aid agency: Minister
UN seeks World Court opinion on Israel's Palestinian aid obligations
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-01
Gaza's health ministry says Israel-Hamas war death toll at 44,429
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-01
Gaza's health ministry says Israel-Hamas war death toll at 44,429
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-19
War death toll in Gaza stands at 45,129: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-19
War death toll in Gaza stands at 45,129: Health Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-18
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 45,097
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-18
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 45,097
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-16
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll tops 45,000
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-16
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll tops 45,000
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:28
Sweden will no longer fund UNRWA aid agency: Minister
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:28
Sweden will no longer fund UNRWA aid agency: Minister
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:09
UN seeks World Court opinion on Israel's Palestinian aid obligations
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:09
UN seeks World Court opinion on Israel's Palestinian aid obligations
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-19
War death toll in Gaza stands at 45,129: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-19
War death toll in Gaza stands at 45,129: Health Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-19
Israeli lawmakers tour near Gaza to promote settlement expansion: Al Jazeera cites Israeli media
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-19
Israeli lawmakers tour near Gaza to promote settlement expansion: Al Jazeera cites Israeli media
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:16
Pro-Kurdish party in Turkey says two journalists killed in Syria
Middle East News
08:16
Pro-Kurdish party in Turkey says two journalists killed in Syria
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Hezbollah strikes Israel's Tel Aviv with Fadi-4 missile for the first time
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Hezbollah strikes Israel's Tel Aviv with Fadi-4 missile for the first time
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-04
UNIFIL rejects Israeli army's evacuation request along Blue Line: LBCI source
Lebanon News
2024-10-04
UNIFIL rejects Israeli army's evacuation request along Blue Line: LBCI source
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-27
Israeli army says fired at suspected vehicles in restricted area in Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
2024-11-27
Israeli army says fired at suspected vehicles in restricted area in Lebanese territory
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:12
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
02:12
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanese elections: Frangieh maintains presidential bid as support grows for Army Commander Joseph Aoun
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanese elections: Frangieh maintains presidential bid as support grows for Army Commander Joseph Aoun
2
Middle East News
12:18
Syrian Transitional Transport Minister to LBCI: New leadership to handle Hezbollah members peacefully
Middle East News
12:18
Syrian Transitional Transport Minister to LBCI: New leadership to handle Hezbollah members peacefully
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Long-term goals: Israel expands military presence in Syria with plans for strategic control
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Long-term goals: Israel expands military presence in Syria with plans for strategic control
4
Middle East News
11:32
Syrian leader Ahmad Al Sharaa calls for development and rebuilding effort in BBC interview
Middle East News
11:32
Syrian leader Ahmad Al Sharaa calls for development and rebuilding effort in BBC interview
5
Lebanon News
11:38
Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching areas where its units are operating
Lebanon News
11:38
Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching areas where its units are operating
6
Lebanon News
04:26
Israeli army withdraws from Bani Haiyyan towards Markaba, South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
04:26
Israeli army withdraws from Bani Haiyyan towards Markaba, South Lebanon: NNA
7
Lebanon News
01:27
Israeli army warns southern Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas
Lebanon News
01:27
Israeli army warns southern Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas
8
Lebanon News
02:12
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
02:12
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More