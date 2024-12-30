News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gaza's Health Ministry says 27 killed in 24 hours
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-30 | 05:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaza's Health Ministry says 27 killed in 24 hours
The health ministry in Gaza said Monday that 27 people were killed in the Palestinian territory in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll of the war to 45,541.
The ministry also said in a statement that at least 108,338 people had been wounded in more than 14 months of war between Israel and Hamas, triggered by the Palestinian group's October 7, 2023 attack.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Health
Ministry
Killed
Israel
WHO chief calls for end to hospital attacks in Gaza after strike
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-29
Gaza Health Ministry says 44,363 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-29
Gaza Health Ministry says 44,363 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-29
Gaza Health Ministry says 30 killed in past 24 hours
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-29
Gaza Health Ministry says 30 killed in past 24 hours
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-27
Israel's forces raid north Gaza hospital, health ministry says contact with staff lost
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-27
Israel's forces raid north Gaza hospital, health ministry says contact with staff lost
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-27
Health ministry in Gaza says 37 killed in 24 hours
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-27
Health ministry in Gaza says 37 killed in 24 hours
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:13
WHO chief calls for end to hospital attacks in Gaza after strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:13
WHO chief calls for end to hospital attacks in Gaza after strike
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:16
Israeli security sources warn of undermining war achievements without decisive action on Gaza: Yedioth Ahronoth
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:16
Israeli security sources warn of undermining war achievements without decisive action on Gaza: Yedioth Ahronoth
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:25
Seven killed in Israeli strike on Gaza hospital, Palestinian civil defense says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:25
Seven killed in Israeli strike on Gaza hospital, Palestinian civil defense says
0
Middle East News
2024-12-29
France's Macron highlights Gaza's catastrophic situation, urges action on Lebanon's presidency
Middle East News
2024-12-29
France's Macron highlights Gaza's catastrophic situation, urges action on Lebanon's presidency
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-12-24
Five convicted over Amsterdam violence against Israelis
World News
2024-12-24
Five convicted over Amsterdam violence against Israelis
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-03
Israel examines worst-case scenarios in Syria, continues to threaten Lebanon despite US warnings over ceasefire violations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-03
Israel examines worst-case scenarios in Syria, continues to threaten Lebanon despite US warnings over ceasefire violations
0
Lebanon News
04:39
Hadi Hobeich tells LBCI: Presidential issue unresolved, stresses importance of not defining a fixed profile for President
Lebanon News
04:39
Hadi Hobeich tells LBCI: Presidential issue unresolved, stresses importance of not defining a fixed profile for President
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-26
Amos Hochstein tells Al Jazeera: Ceasefire must be permanent, US will support Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
2024-11-26
Amos Hochstein tells Al Jazeera: Ceasefire must be permanent, US will support Lebanese Army
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Syrians attacked in Tripoli: Suspicion sparks mob justice - The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Syrians attacked in Tripoli: Suspicion sparks mob justice - The details
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel plans extended stay in Lebanon, delays return of northern residents as border tensions rise
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel plans extended stay in Lebanon, delays return of northern residents as border tensions rise
3
Lebanon News
00:41
Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi claims military victory over Hezbollah
Lebanon News
00:41
Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi claims military victory over Hezbollah
4
Lebanon News
08:47
Israel's violations in south Lebanon raise concerns over prolonged military presence: LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh reports
Lebanon News
08:47
Israel's violations in south Lebanon raise concerns over prolonged military presence: LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh reports
5
Lebanon News
10:18
Israel's army conducts major demolition operation in Meiss El Jabal, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:18
Israel's army conducts major demolition operation in Meiss El Jabal, south Lebanon
6
Middle East News
08:06
Ismail Haniyeh assassination: New details emerge in Israeli report
Middle East News
08:06
Ismail Haniyeh assassination: New details emerge in Israeli report
7
Middle East News
04:04
Turkey ready to supply power to Syria and Lebanon, Energy Minister says
Middle East News
04:04
Turkey ready to supply power to Syria and Lebanon, Energy Minister says
8
Lebanon News
11:43
South Lebanon's Khiam searches persist as Lebanese Civil Defense recovers more victims
Lebanon News
11:43
South Lebanon's Khiam searches persist as Lebanese Civil Defense recovers more victims
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More