Gaza's Health Ministry says 27 killed in 24 hours

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-30 | 05:46
High views
Gaza's Health Ministry says 27 killed in 24 hours
0min
Gaza's Health Ministry says 27 killed in 24 hours

The health ministry in Gaza said Monday that 27 people were killed in the Palestinian territory in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll of the war to 45,541.

The ministry also said in a statement that at least 108,338 people had been wounded in more than 14 months of war between Israel and Hamas, triggered by the Palestinian group's October 7, 2023 attack.



