Trump met with Israeli official on Thursday: Axios reports

Axios, citing two sources familiar with the matter, reported that U.S. President Donald Trump met with Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer on Thursday to discuss nuclear talks with Iran and Israel’s war on Gaza.



The meeting took place at the White House and was not publicly disclosed by either the United States or Israel, according to Axios.



Axios added that Dermer met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday and held several meetings at the White House, including the one with Trump.



Reuters