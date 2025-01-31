Meta's WhatsApp says Israeli spyware company Paragon targeted scores of users

31-01-2025 | 09:33
Meta&#39;s WhatsApp says Israeli spyware company Paragon targeted scores of users
Meta's WhatsApp says Israeli spyware company Paragon targeted scores of users

An official with Meta's popular WhatsApp chat service said the Israeli spyware company Paragon Solutions had targeted scores of its users, including journalists and members of civil society.

The official said on Friday that WhatsApp had sent Paragon a cease-and-desist letter following the hacking. In a statement, WhatsApp said the company "will continue to protect people's ability to communicate privately."

Paragon declined to comment.

The WhatsApp official told Reuters that it had detected an effort to hack approximately 90 users of its platform.

The official declined to say who, specifically, was targeted or where they were geographically, saying only that targets included an unspecified number of civil society and media figures. He said WhatsApp had since "disrupted" the hacking effort.

The official declined to discuss how it ascertained that Paragon was responsible for the hacking. He said law enforcement and "industry partners" had been informed of the hacking, but declined to go into detail.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Variety and Tech

Meta

WhatsApp

Israel

Spyware

Company

Paragon

Users

Syria's interim President pledges to preserve 'civil peace,' territorial unity
Behind closed doors: Israel expands military presence in Syria, establishes new buffer zone
