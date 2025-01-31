News
Meta's WhatsApp says Israeli spyware company Paragon targeted scores of users
Middle East News
31-01-2025 | 09:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Meta's WhatsApp says Israeli spyware company Paragon targeted scores of users
An official with Meta's popular WhatsApp chat service said the Israeli spyware company Paragon Solutions had targeted scores of its users, including journalists and members of civil society.
The official said on Friday that WhatsApp had sent Paragon a cease-and-desist letter following the hacking. In a statement, WhatsApp said the company "will continue to protect people's ability to communicate privately."
Paragon declined to comment.
The WhatsApp official told Reuters that it had detected an effort to hack approximately 90 users of its platform.
The official declined to say who, specifically, was targeted or where they were geographically, saying only that targets included an unspecified number of civil society and media figures. He said WhatsApp had since "disrupted" the hacking effort.
The official declined to discuss how it ascertained that Paragon was responsible for the hacking. He said law enforcement and "industry partners" had been informed of the hacking, but declined to go into detail.
Reuters
Middle East News
Variety and Tech
Meta
WhatsApp
Israel
Spyware
Company
Paragon
Users
