Gaza healthcare on 'brink of total collapse' due to Israeli strikes: UN

2024-12-31 | 05:20
Gaza healthcare on 'brink of total collapse' due to Israeli strikes: UN

A United Nations report published Tuesday found that Israeli strikes on and near hospitals in the Gaza Strip had left healthcare in the Palestinian territory on the verge of collapse.

"Israel's pattern of deadly attacks on and near hospitals in Gaza, and associated combat, pushed the healthcare system to the brink of total collapse, with catastrophic effect on Palestinians' access to health and medical care," the U.N. human rights office said in a statement accompanying the report.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United Nations

Israel

Strikes

Hospitals

Gaza Strip

