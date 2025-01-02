Gaza's Islamic Jihad says Israeli hostage tried to take own life

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-02 | 08:28
High views
Gaza's Islamic Jihad says Israeli hostage tried to take own life
Gaza's Islamic Jihad says Israeli hostage tried to take own life

An Israeli hostage held by Gaza's Islamic Jihad militant group has tried to take his own life, the spokesperson for the movement's armed wing said in a video posted on Telegram on Thursday.

One of the group's medical teams intervened and prevented him from dying, the Al Quds Brigades spokesperson added, without going into any more detail on the hostage's identity or current condition.

Israeli authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment.


Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Islamic

Jihad

Israeli

Hostage

Life

