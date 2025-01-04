Gaza Health Ministry says 59 killed in 24 hours

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-04 | 05:07
Gaza Health Ministry says 59 killed in 24 hours
Gaza Health Ministry says 59 killed in 24 hours

The health ministry in Gaza said on Friday that 59 people were killed in the Palestinian territory in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll of the war to 45,717.

The ministry also said in a statement that at least 108,856 people had been wounded in nearly 15 months of war.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Palestine

War

Death Toll

Health Ministry

Israel

