MP Neemat Frem: Sustainable solution to waste crisis lies in Parliament passing two laws

MP Neemat Frem called on the Parliament to vote on a law requiring “Terra” companies to replace contaminated materials from processed waste.



In a press conference, he also urged lawmakers to approve a law to recover the cost of waste management, “so municipalities can collect fees from households to cover administrative funding.”



He said, “We have reached a stage where dumping waste is seen as the only solution to the crisis, which is unsustainable, and we reject temporary fixes.”



Frem expressed hope that a decision would allow Keserwan to use the new landfill until sustainable solutions are reached.



He stressed that “landfilling is Lebanon’s enemy” and criticized patchwork measures on the issue.



Frem noted that 260 tons of waste are currently on the roads in Keserwan with no solution in place.